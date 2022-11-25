Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates expecting first baby with Nayel Nassar, mom Melinda Gates REACTS

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in New York's Westchester County last year. In her Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, the 26-year-old equestrian added emojis of a green heart and a baby bottle. The post quickly received warm comments from her friends and family who sent their congratulatory messages to the new parents-to-be who posed adorably for a beautiful photo.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates is expecting her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar. The big announcement was made by Jennifer on Instagram as she shared a photo debuting her baby bump in a Thanksgiving post. Posing alongside her husband, the 26-year-old cradled her baby bump and wrote "Thankful" in her Instagram caption.

Melinda Gates reacts to daughter's pregnancy

Melinda Gates couldn't contain her happiness as she reacted to her daughter's pregnancy post. Leaving a comment on the post, she wrote, "I couldn't be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents." Also, reacting to the happy news was designer Vera Wang penned, "WOW. Congratulations to a wonderful couple and your new addition!!!!" Model Karlie Kloss also left a string of heart emojis to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar's relationship

Nayel Nassar and Jennifer Gates tied the knot in October 2021 after dating for nearly five years. The couple announced their engagement in 2020 after Jennifer shared post on Instagram about Nayel's proposal and wrote, "Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over."

Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates who are also parents to son Rory, 23, and daughter Phoebe, 20 apart from Jennifer, announced their divorce last year after 27 years of marriage. The former couple made the announcement in a joint statement and said, "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Earlier this year, the Microsoft founder spoke about his divorce in an interview with The Sunday Times and spoke about every marriage going through a transition after the kids leave and said, "Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce."