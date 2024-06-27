Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Gates Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney’s Grandson Arthur Donald: Details HERE

Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe Gates hard launched her relationship with Paul McCartney’s grandson, Arthur Donald, referring to him as her boyfriend in her Stanford graduation pictures. On June 26, the 21-year-old daughter of the billionaire Microsoft founder and his ex-wife Melinda Gates confirmed a long-speculated romance with Arthur, the son of The Beatles alum’s eldest daughter, Mary McCartney.

In a photo diary for Nylon, Phoebe shared a candid picture of herself getting a piggyback ride from Arthur, 25, writing, “My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post ceremony.” For another snap taken of the duo during her graduation party that evening, Phoebe wrote, “With Arthur, he cleans up nicely.”

The couple initially sparked romance rumors in October 2023, when she shared a photo on Instagram of them looking happy and content in front of the Eiffel Tower. “Paris on film,” she captioned the post.

The duo also attended the FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premiere in NYC at the Museum of Modern Art earlier this year.

However, when Bustle asked Phoebe about her relationship with Arthur during a March 2024 interview, the up-and-coming entrepreneur refused to comment.

Both Phoebe and Arthur have had their fair share of high-profile relationships in the past

Phoebe, who is gearing up for the launch of her new tech company and fashion startup Phia following her Bachelor of Science degree in human biology, previously dated Stanford alum Robert Ross while Donald, for his part, has been linked to Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

The latter, the oldest of the music icon’s grandchildren, was born and brought up in England. He is the eldest son of Mary McCartney and her ex-husband, TV producer Alistair Donald. Arthur attended University College School in north London before heading to the States to study history at Yale.

The celebrity pairing may not surprise most, given Phoebe’s family’s acquaintance with Arthur’s aunt, Stella McCartney. Phoebe Gates is the youngest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates. The former couple split in 2021 after 27 years of marriage. They are also parents to Jennifer Gates, 28, and Rory, 23.

