  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bill Gates’ friendship with ex Ann Winblad the reason behind split with Melinda Gates?

According to an insider who recently spoke to People magazine, Bill Gates’ friendship with his ex Ann Winblad was the reason behind his divorce from Melinda Gates, his wife of 27 years.
3939 reads Mumbai
Bill Gates’ friendship with ex Ann Winblad the reason behind split Bill Gates’ friendship with ex Ann Winblad the reason behind split with Melinda Gates?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce announcement after 27 years of marriage has shocked everyone and now, in a sea of claims and rumours about what went down, another source is getting candid about the reasons behind their split.  Speaking to People magazine, a source said: “He could have treated Melinda better. He’s not a saint, but there isn’t one thing that created the final split. It goes deeper than that.”

 

“It’s many years of differing views of the world, the foundation, and of life in general, and those things piling up. They are older and each personally looked at life and asked, ‘Is there more out there than what I have?’” the source added. “They’ve grown apart for a variety of reasons. She’s more interested in women’s issues and what and who they helped with the foundation. Bill was — and is — far more interested in the business side of his life.” The source also spoke about Bill‘s ex Ann Winblad, who he reportedly took on vacations every year. Ann, 70, is a prominent businesswoman who founded Hummer Winblad Venture Partners.

 

“He is close to her. Romance or not, when one spouse loves the company of another person outside of the marriage and perpetuates that friendship over many years, it can help destroy trust,” the source added.

 

Also Read: Melinda Gates warned Bill against THIS before filing for divorce; New details on why duo split after 27 years

Credits :Getty Images, People magazine

You may like these
Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce: Here's all you need to know about Chinese interpreter Zhe 'Shelly' Wang
Bill Gates hosted 'pretty wild parties' back in the day, reveals author and former reporter
Bill and Melinda Gates to Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: 8 celebrity couples with huge age gaps between them
Melinda Gates reflects on motherhood and resilience in Mother's Day post amid divorce with Bill Gates
Melinda Gates met with divorce lawyers in 2019 after Bill’s dealing with Jeffrey Epstein went public
Melinda Gates ‘furious’ at Bill for meeting Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 remains ‘haunted’ by the encounter