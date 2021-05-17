Bill Gates left Microsoft amidst an investigation of an alleged affair with employee: Report

Microsoft said in a statement that they received a concern in the latter half of 2019 about Bill Gates initiating an intimate relationship with an employee in 2000.

A spokeswoman for Gates said that his decision to leave the board has nothing to do with an affair. “There was an affair 20 years ago which ended amicably,” said the spokeswoman further adding that the “decision to transit off the board was in no way related to this matter.” Melinda and Bill Gates released the report of their divorce via joint statement a few weeks ago as they planned to move separately into the next phase of their lives.

