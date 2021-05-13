Bill Gates is reportedly hiding out at a luxurious golf club; Source says ‘He’s been there for around 3 months

According to a report by Page Six, Bill Gates has been hiding out at a luxurious golf club for the last three months. Check out the details.

When the news of Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce broke last week, everyone was shocked. Now, a report by Page Six suggests that the 65-year-old multi-billionaire has been hiding at a golf club for the last few months. According to the insider, Gates is at The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, which is an ultra-exclusive private community in California. The source also added that Gates was accompanied by his 25-year-old daughter Jennifer Gates and her fiancé, Egyptian millionaire Nayel Nassar.

The insider told the news outlet, “Bill clearly saw this divorce coming for a long time,” and added, “because he’s been there for around three months.” Gates owns a private house on the property where home prices there range from $2.3 million to $20 million. Moreover, it costs a total of $250,000 to join. Microsoft founder reportedly bought a home at the resort community in 1990, spending over $12.5 million. The house has 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms and is located next to a golf course. Billionaires Charles Koch, Philip Anshultz, and Dennis Washington also own properties in the area.

The Wall Street Journal reported that before filing for divorce, Melinda Gates consulted lawyers for a duration of two years. The source also mentioned how ‘private’ the community is, “It is the perfect place for Bill to hide out from anyone who wants to question him about his divorce or his alleged ties to Epstein.” Gates had signed his divorce papers in Palm Desert, California, where the exclusive golf club is based.

