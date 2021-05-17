Bill Gates RESPONDS to Jeffrey Epstein rumours; Rep says he never complained about Melinda to late financier

Bill Gates recently spoke through his rep on the involvement of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in his marriage and divorce. Scroll down to see what he said.

Ever since Melinda Gates and Bill Gates announced their divorce, the media has been buzzing with new information on the shocking split after their 27-year marriage. Previously, there were reports that Bill Gates’ relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein had something to do with the split, now Bill’s rep is commenting on this news. If you missed it, last week, reports broke that Bill Gates and disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein had meetings at Epstein‘s Manhattan residence to discuss his “toxic” marriage to Melinda Gates.

The report suggests the pair met dozens of times from 2011 to 2014 and that Epstein offered personal advice to Gates. A person who apparently attended the meetings said Gates treated them as an “escape.” “[It’s] not an overstatement. Going to Jeffrey’s was a respite from his marriage. It was a way of getting away from Melinda,” a source told The Daily Beast last week. Allegedly, they also discussed Epstein getting involved with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Breaking his silence on the matter, for the first time since announcing their divorce, Bill’s rep recently cleared the air via People magazine. “Bill never received or solicited personal advice of any kind from Epstein — on marriage or anything else. Bill never complained about Melinda or his marriage to Epstein,” the spokesperson said. “Your characterization of his meetings with Epstein and others about philanthropy is inaccurate, including who participated.” The rep added that they had never spoken about Epstein joining the foundation.

