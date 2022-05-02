Bill Gates says he would choose to marry Melinda Gates 'all over again' despite their divorce

Bill Gates reflected on his divorce from Melinda Gates in a recent interview with London's Sunday Times where he spoke about having no regrets over his 27-year-marriage and even maintained that he would do it "all over again." The couple announced their divorce last year in a joint statement where they mentioned that they no longer see themselves growing together as a couple.

In his recent interview though, the Microsoft founder opened up about having no bitter feelings towards ex-wife Melinda or the concert of marriage. He said, "Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce. But from my point of view, it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else. Yes. I’m talking about would I marry Melinda all over again", via Sunday Times.

Gates also mentioned that he definitely recommends marriage. Bill and Melinda dated for seven years before they tied the knot in 1994. The ex-couple also shares three children: daughter Jennifer, 26, son Rory, 22, and daughter Phoebe, 19. While Bill and Melinda parted ways last year, the former partners continue their working relationship as they jointly handle the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Microsoft founder also shed light on their working relationship describing it as "complex and close." He further stated that he is happy that they get to work together despite their separation in personal life. As for the impact of their divorce, Bill maintained that they both are healing from it.

