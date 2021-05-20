Bill Gates wears wedding ring in first public appearance since his split from wife Melinda French

Bill Gates made his first appearance since he made the bombshell divorce announcement with his wife Melinda French. Take a look.

On Wednesday, Bill Gates made his first appearance since he and Melinda French publically announced divorce after 27 years of marriage. Since the reports of the couple’s divorce came in the limelight, Bill Gates has been lying low and hasn’t given any statement since the announcement. According to reports, he has been living in a super-exclusive golf club in California for three months. Entry in the restricted area is very difficult, making it impossible for reporters to ask him any questions about the divorce.

The philanthropist attended the “armchair conversation” with Suzanne Clark, CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce. The discussion aimed at the lessons that can be learned from the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic. In the virtual conference video, the Microsoft co-founders' wedding ring was clearly visible. Gates joined the discussion virtually and drew light on the prevention of the next health threat from escalating to a pandemic. “We will next time handle something like this without anywhere near the damage that we had to go through,” he said in the meet.

A report by People suggested that Melinda was aware of Bill's alleged indiscretions at Microsoft. A source informed the outlet, "Melinda was aware there were some issues, but it's unclear if she knew about all of it." A New York Times report also alleged that the billionaire had a reputation for pursuing women employees at both Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably,” a spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal.

