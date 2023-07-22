Bill Geddie dies at 68: 5 things to know about The View co-creator

Warning: Mention of death

Television producer extraordinaire Bill Geddie, renowned for his role in co-creating The View alongside Barbara Walters, has sadly left the world at the age of 68. His daughter Allison confirmed the news, reflecting on the incredible man her father was, highlighting his humor, integrity, and remarkable achievements in the television industry. This article delves into five key points about Bill Geddie's illustrious career and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

The birth of The View

Bill Geddie played a pivotal role in the creation of The View, the popular daytime talk show that premiered in 1997. The show featured a diverse panel of female hosts, including Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Joy Behar, and Debbie Matenopoulos. It became a groundbreaking program, providing a platform for discussions on various topics, opinions, and current events.

A career of accomplishments

During his extensive career, Geddie earned numerous accolades, including four Emmy Awards. His collaboration with Barbara Walters extended beyond The View, as they worked together for 25 years at BarWall Productions. His repertoire included producing, writing, and directing various television specials, such as the renowned "Barbara Walters Specials" and "The 10 Most Fascinating People."

Recognitions and achievements

Geddie's contributions to the television industry garnered widespread recognition. Throughout his tenure on 'The View,' he received an impressive 13 Daytime Emmy nominations and was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in 2012.

Beyond 'The View'

In addition to his work on 'The View,' Geddie made notable contributions to other television programs. He served as a producer for ABC News' 'Good Morning America,' and from 2018 to 2020, he was the executive producer of 'Tamron Hall.' His talent also extended to the realm of screenwriting, with the 1996 sci-fi script 'Unforgettable' to his credit.

A beloved family man and mentor

While Geddie's accomplishments in television were remarkable, his family remembers him as an even more significant presence in their lives. Described as a loving husband and father, he embraced various interests beyond television, including playing guitar, writing songs, and indulging in his favorite band, The Beatles. His encouraging and humorous nature endeared him to many, including colleagues and mentees, who fondly remember his guidance and support.

Bill Geddie's untimely passing leaves a void in the television industry, but his impact and influence will continue to resonate for years to come. As tributes pour in from friends, colleagues, and fans, his lasting legacy as a pioneer in television and co-creator of 'The View' remains an indelible part of television history. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Barbara, and their daughters, Allison and Lauren, during this difficult time. 'The View' family mourns the loss of a beloved member, and television enthusiasts across the world remember Bill Geddie's immense contributions with gratitude and admiration.

