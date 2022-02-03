Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick are all about the basics; Source reveals the couple does 'all the normal stuff'

In recent reports as per Us Weekly, a source revealed details about Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick's seemingly "normal" romance and fans are here for it! In January, the outlet had broken the news about the Noelle co-stars hitting it off and ever since then specks of little details about their romance kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Interestingly, the insider had now disclosed that Hader and Kendrick have instant chemistry and "Bill and Anna clicked right away," they went on and added, "They dig each other’s sense of humor." The source also mentioned that the Barry star considered Anna, "one of the funniest people he’s ever met." Both Bill and Anna had clicked on the commonalities of their lifestyles as the insider shared, Anna's "laid-back attitude to life" was what attracted the Saturday Night Live alum to her.

The source also added that the couple had been "flying under the radar and enjoying the simple things — as opposed to [doing] anything too flashy." The source remarked that the two were all about the basics and enjoyed doing "all the normal stuff" and mentioned some of the things they did as a couples activity, "They hike, watch movies, hang with friends and enjoy weekend trips away."

Meanwhile, the Pitch Perfect actress had already made strong grounds with Hader's children from his past marriage with Maggie Carey. Hader has three children, Hanna, Harper and Hailey. The insider added that Kedrick had "already bonded" with the children and things were looking good for the couple.

