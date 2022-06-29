Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick reportedly call it quits; Source REVEALS

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have reportedly parted ways. On Tuesday, ET reported that the couple had called it quits according to a source. The couple was always one to keep things on the low when it came to their relationship, during the course of their romance there were hardly any sightings of the two together and now they have apparently ended their relationship in the same quiet manner.

Although it is still unclear when the two actors got together, a source close to the duo told People in January that the two had been romancing up for over a year. Now another source has opened up about their relationship and revealed, "Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up." While the two have never addressed their relationship in the public, Hader did talk about why he and Kendrick chose to keep things private. In a previous chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Hader disclosed that part of the reason he is mum on the subject is his kids.

In 2018, Hader divorced Maggie Carey and shares three children with her, Hayley, 7, Harper, 10, and Hannah, 12. During the interview, Hader shared, "They just want me to be their dad," and added, "They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do."

As for Kendrick and Hader's split, nothing has been put down on the chalkboard as their respective reps refuse to give any information on the matter of their private relationship.

