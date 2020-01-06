Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson CONFIRM their relationship as they walk hand in hand at Golden Globes 2020

Walking hand-in-hand and not shying away from the cameras, Bill and Rachel looked stunning as a couple on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson recently sparked relationship rumours when they were spotted in the 'Barry' actor's hometown during the holidays. As many would have guessed it, Bill and Rachel made their relationship official at the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday night. Walking hand-in-hand and not shying away from the cameras, Bill and Rachel looked stunning as a couple on the red carpet. While Bill looked dapper in a suit, Rachel complimented him in black dress.

The couple, however, did not give any interviews. Bill, who was nominated for Barry, has had quite a year professionally as well as personally. He also won the Emmy this year for his leading role in Barry. For the unversed, the former co-stars were spotted grabbing coffee at his hometown in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bill and Rachel have been talked about before as a couple but this red carpet appearance only seems to have confirmed the relationship despite them not saying it.

Rachel and Bill starred together in the 2013 film 'The To Do List' which was written and directed by his ex-wife Maggie Carey. Hader and Carey, however, parted ways in 2017 and share three kids. Whereas, Bilson also split in 2017 from Hayden Christensen with whom she shares one son.

Check out Rachel and Bill's photos from the Golden Globes:

