Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson spark dating rumours as they are snapped in 'Barry' actor's hometown

Bill Hader has had a significant 2019 in terms of his professional stints and looks like his love life is not too bad either. The 'Barry' actor, who took home an Emmy this year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, seems to have sparked dating rumours after he was spotted by eagle-eyed paparazzi in his hometown. As per reports, Bill Hader and his former co-star Rachel Bilson were spotted grabbing coffee at his hometown in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The two stars have been talked about before as a couple but this only seems to have confirmed the relationship.

Now, there's more than what meets the eye. Turns out, Bill wasn't visiting solo and his family members were also present. While he is home for the holidays, bringing along Rachel means the couple might be taking their rumoured relationship to the next level. Rachel and Bill starred together in the 2013 film 'The To Do List' which was written and directed by his ex-wife Maggie Carey. Hader and Carey, however, parted ways in 2017 and share three kids.

Whereas, Bilson also split in 2017 from Hayden Christensen with whom she shares one son. Hader and Bilson were last spotted in Los Angeles in November. Now this family outing only seems to have confirmed their relationship further. Bill Hader, who was seen this year in IT: Chapter 2, had revealed in an interview to Variety that he was adjusting to co-parenting. "I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer. It was terrible," said the Saturday Night Live alum, vowing to to 'spend every day with them' in the future.

