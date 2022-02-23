Bill Hader-Anna Kendrick and 5 other celebrity couples who dated after playing siblings onscreen

With the number of celebrity breakups growing by the day, it's evident that dating in Hollywood can be difficult. It seems to reason, therefore, that many actors want romance from their co-stars, even when they are portraying siblings on television. However, let's take a look at these famous couples that heated things up after playing brother and sister on screen.

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick

Before a source confirmed with PEOPLE in January 2022 that the pair are dating, the duo portrayed siblings Nick and Noelle Kringle in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas film Noelle. "Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," said the source at the time.

Maggie Grace and Ian Somerhalder

As stepsiblings Boone and Shannon, who wind up in bed with one other on Lost, Maggie Grace and Ian Somerhalder's characters have a tangled connection. After Shannon and Boone were both written off from the programme in 2006, their real-life counterparts dated for approximately a year and are still close friends. They dated each other until 2007.

Emily VanCamp and Chris Pratt

From 2004 until 2007, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor dated his Everwood co-star, who portrayed siblings Bright and Amy Abbott. Speaking to TV Guide about the relationship at the time, Pratt said, "We thought it was weird for [first] six months, but it had more to do with just trying to hide our relationship from the set." He added, "Yeah, we've pretty much gotten used to the response of, 'Ew, that's weird. That's creepy...The people who know us are happy and probably expected it to happen eventually.

David Henrie and Selena Gomez

On-screen, the Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars were brother and sister, but they stoked romance rumours by appearing together during one of Selena Gomez's "off" times with then-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall

Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall shared a lot of moments on Dexter as foul-mouthed detective Debra Morgan and psychopathic serial murderer Dexter Morgan. Working in close quarters undoubtedly influenced their choice to begin dating in 2007 and elope on New Year's Eve in 2008. After their debut appearance as a married couple at the Golden Globes in January 2009, Michael disclosed that he had Hodgkin's lymphoma, and Jennifer stayed by him through it all until their divorce in December 2011. Despite the fact that their romantic relationship ended, their professional collaboration lasted another two years until Dexter's series conclusion in 2013.

