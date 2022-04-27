Bill Hader shares how his 9-year-old daughter's prank embarrassed him in front of Chris Pratt

Bill Hader opens up about a hilarious anecdote with his daughter who embarrassed the actor in front of The Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt. During his chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, via Comicbook, Hader shared that his 9-year-old daughter Harper, who was 8 at the time, pranked her father and shocked both Hader and Chris Pratt with her little stunt.

Hader recalled that one time while he was having dinner with his three daughters at a restaurant, Chris Pratt showed up. Hader joked while Kimmel chimed in and asked if the Pratt showed up at his house, "He does show up to my house, I will have random celebrities show up, and it's fun." The Barry actor elaborated, "We were at a restaurant and I go, 'Guys, don't freak out, but Guardians of the Galaxy, you know?'" He went on to reenact how excited his daughters were while Pratt rolled in as his 9-year-old asked if they could drop by and greet Pratt since she knew his son.

However, Hader at the time denied her request as he thought the gesture would be rude. Later as they finished their dinner and were ready to take off, his daughter once again insisted on greeting the high profile actor at which point Hader gave in to her request and they made their way to Chris Pratt's table. Hader explained, "We walk over there, I tap him on the shoulder, 'Hey Chris, Bill Hader. Saturday Night Live ... Barry. No? Skeleton Twins? No? Well, Skeleton Twins is a small movie.' Anyways, so I walk over and go, 'Hey Chris, I'm sorry, my daughter knows your son.' And my daughter goes, 'I don't know his son. You wanted to meet Chris Pratt.'"

As Hader recounted his shocked reaction he added, "I wanted to strangle her but I was also never more proud of a kid in my life." He continued as he shared that later he asked his daughter, "'Why did you do that?" Harper replied with a simple, "I don't know," and Hader quipped, "I was like, 'You're gonna make me so much money,'" seemingly proud of his daughter's wit and humour.

