Bill Hader's ex Rachel Bilson has a NSFW response to what she misses most about the Barry star after split

In the latest episode of her podcast, via ET, Rachel Bilson talked about her time with her ex-partner Bill Hader and shared some risque details about their relationship. When her podcast producer Rob Holsyz asked Bilson what she misses most about Hader, it did not take long for Bilson to give an answer. The pair first sparked dating rumours in November 2019 when they were snapped on a date together.

Before Bilson broke into a cackle, she replied, "His big d**k." Though Bilson did not go into any further details about the Saturday Night Live alum's appendages, in a recent episode on her podcast while in a conversation with Aubrey Plaza, Bill Hader did come up. In the episode, Bilson confirmed that she dated Hader nearly "two years ago" which came as a surprise to Plaza who had somehow missed the buzz around their rumoured relationship.

Plaza exclaimed, "Are you serious?" and added, "I don't know s**t, I don't know anything." Bilson then noted, "We dated. I went to the f**king Golden Globes." The couple did make their relationship official on the red carpet of the 77th annual Golden Globes in January 2020. However, as per reports, the pair called it quits the following July while they were first speculated to be together when they were spotted at a coffee date in Hader's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hader and Bilson previously co-starred in The To-Do List which was led by Aubrey Plaza and was written and directed by Hader's then-wife Maggie Carey.

