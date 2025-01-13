Bill Maher Clarifies Rumors About Him Quitting Real Time; Find Out What The Comedian Said

The speculations were running wild about Bill Maher quitting Real Time, and it seems that the comedian has had enough of it. Maher did not shy away from bluntly addressing the rumors about the same.

On January 10, Friday, while conversing with CNN, Maher stated that he did not know where the rumors began about him leaving Real Time. He added, “They’re going to have to drag me off of that show.”

As per People, his clarification appears after Maher's December 2024 episode with Jane Fonda of Club Random podcast. During that, the comedian stated that he wasn't looking ahead to create content about another presidential term with Donald Trump.

He shared with Fonda that he “may quit because I don’t want to do another. I did Trump.” Maher told the actress, “I did all the Trump stuff before anybody. I called him a con man before anybody. I did. He’s a mafia boss. I was the one who said he wasn’t going to concede the election. I’ve done it.”

During his CNN interview, the comedian was asked about his discussion with the actress. He then clarified that the only thing he was retiring from was his extensive standup routine because he was tired of touring.

While reflecting back on the comment he made on his podcast, he revealed that he was not quitting the HBO show and shared that when he said those statements in that episode, he meant that he did not want to discuss Trump for the next four years.

Maher expressed what he meant was that he didn't want to do another "Trump term." The comedian clarified sarcastically, stating that the reason behind the same was not because he didn't think it would be a great time for the US, but he had already emptied his share of jokes on the President. Maher, referring to the country as an "episodic television show," added that he was "hoping for new characters."

