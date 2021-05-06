Bill & Melinda Gates’ breakup ‘not a friendly split’? Family ‘FURIOUS at Bill for various things’

Adding to the drama that has followed Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce, an insider recently claimed that their split was not as friendly as the duo is making it seem. Scroll down for more on this.

Since announcing their split last week, Bill and Melinda Gates have taken over the news for several reasons. If you’ve not been keeping up with the news, the couple, who had been married for 27 years and share three kids, announced last week that they will be parting ways. Now, to add to the drama, a source revealed to TMZ that the plan to announce the split was actually supposed to go down in March of 2021.

At the time, Melinda had rented a private island in Grenada in the Caribbean, costing USD 132,000 a night, to escape all the media attention that would’ve followed their split. The plan was to have Melinda, the couple’s adult kids, son Rory, and daughters Phoebe, and Jennifer, and their partners come to the island to avoid media questions. Bill was allegedly not invited on this trip.

The source is adding that there was a “considerable amount of acrimony” with the split and the family all took Melinda‘s side. They all knew about the split at this time, and “they were very angry at Bill, and that’s why he wasn’t invited” to the private island retreat. The March 2021 split announcement obviously did not happen. The reason why? Their lawyers were still in the middle of hashing out details. Melinda and the family still did go on the trip without Bill. The source continued, “this was not a friendly split,” and “Melinda and most of the family were furious at Bill for various things they claim he had done.”

