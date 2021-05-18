Bill & Melinda Gates divorce: The children could be inheriting more than $10 million apiece; Here’s how

In the divorce filing, Melinda Gates may have angled to make sure that the three children inherit more than $10 million each defying Bill Gates’s original split.

Bill Gates has made statements in the past which leads to being believed that his three children Jennifer Gates 25, Rory Gates 21, and Phoebe Gates 18 won’t be inheriting most of their parents’ $130 billion dollars. In 2014 during Ted Talk, Bill was asked about the strategy to pass on his inheritance to the children that could make them all multi-billionaires in a jiffy. Bill explained and said, “They won’t have anything like that. They need to have a sense that their own work is meaningful and important.”

In 2011, he was asked a similar question by The Daily Mail, so he did not confirm or deny the figure to be $10 million but he clearly mentioned that they would be getting a “minuscule portion” of his enormous wealth. Now Bill and Melinda are having a well-spoken divorce after conducting 27 years of marriage. The couple did not cite an exact reason but reports are being alleged that it could be due to Bill’s ties with Epstein or a relationship with a Chinese interpreter. In the divorce filing, Melinda Gates has named top trusts and estate lawyers as her representatives according to a report in Page Six.

High-profile divorce attorneys Harriet Newman Cohen and Martha Cohen Stine point out that Melinda has “well-known trust and estate lawyers involved in the case,” and that it’s “most unusual for trust and estate lawyers’ names to be listed on a divorce filing.” as mentioned in the report. Bill and Melinda have amicably announced that they are moving separately into the next phase of their lives but the foundation remains intact and they both will be attached to their positions as they were.

