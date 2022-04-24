Bill Murray accused of being 'touchy' with female crew member on Aziz Ansari's Being Mortal; Reports

Following the halt in the production of Being Mortal, Aziz Ansari's feature directorial debut, new information about the ongoing investigation of Bill Murray's alleged inappropriate behaviour on set is coming out. According to a source report by The Post, via Page Six, the 71-year-old actor is accused of allegedly being "touchy" with a woman on the set of the film.

Last week, a complaint was reportedly filed against the Saturday Night Live legend and by Thursday the film was indefinitely suspended while an investigation against the actor was put through. An insider opened up with Page Six and revealed, "He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail — but always in a comedic way." The source continued to explain, "It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line."

However, on Thursday Richard Dreyfuss' son, Ben, opened up about an episode from the past and put fuel to the fire as he disclosed that at the time of filming the 1991 comedy What About Bob?, Walt Disney Co. had to apparently hire security to protect the cast and crew from Murray. He further claimed in a tweet that Murray caused a ruckus on the set and "had a meltdown . . . because he wanted an extra day off" which the late producer Laura Ziskin did not allow. Allegedly Murray "ripped off her glasses off her face and my dad complained about his behavior and Bill Murray threw an ashtray at him" Ben maintained in his tweet.

Dreyfuss went on to add, "Everyone walked off the production and flew back to LA and it only resumed after Disney hired some bodyguards to physically separate my dad and Bill Murray in between takes."

As for the film, there has been no update on when the suspension on the production will be lifted.

