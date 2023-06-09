Bill Murray and Milkshake Singer Kelis spark romance rumors: An unlikely love connection

Hollywood superstar Bill Murray, 72, and Milkshake singer Kelis, 43, have surprised the public with their unexpected romance. The Ghostbusters actor was seen supporting Kelis during her performance in London and has been spotted at her other recent shows as well. Sources reveal that they have been growing close since their initial meeting in the United States. Both have experienced recent personal losses, with Kelis losing her second husband last year and Bill's estranged wife passing away in 2021.

Shared moments between Bill and Kelis

During the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, South London, Bill Murray was photographed enjoying Kelis's set from the side of the stage. The pair even posed for a cozy snapshot backstage. It is reported that they have spent time together at the same hotel and have been meeting up both in the United States and during their time in London. Their shared experiences of bereavement have created a common bond between them.

Personal histories and professional pursuits of Bill and Kelis

Bill Murray, a father of six, is currently filming a sequel to the iconic Ghostbusters franchise in London, reprising his role as Peter Venkman. Off-screen, he has faced allegations of domestic abuse and addictions during his previous marriage. Kelis, on the other hand, accused her first husband, hip-hop mogul Nas, of physical and mental abuse during their five-year marriage. Her second husband, Mike Mora, passed away last year from stomach cancer. Despite their tumultuous pasts, both Bill and Kelis are currently single and seem to be enjoying each other's company, despite the significant age difference.

As news of this unlikely pairing surfaces, it follows recent announcements of older movie stars starting new chapters in their personal lives. Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, while legendary actor Robert De Niro, 79, recently revealed that he has become a father again. Representatives for both Bill Murray and Kelis have chosen not to comment on their relationship.

