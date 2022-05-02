Bill Murray responds to suspension from Aziz Ansari's Being Mortal set: It’s been quite an education for me

Recently Bill Murray topped headlines as he was suspended from Aziz Ansari's Being Mortal set for alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' with a female while the production of the film was underway. In a recent interview with CNBC, as per ET Canada, the Saturday Night Live legend opened up about the details of the situation that has halted the production of the film till further notice.

During the chat, Murray said his piece and explained, "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way." According to him, the company wanted to do things the right way after an official accusation was filed in a letter to the production against Murray's actions. The actor added, "But as of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace." The Groundhog Day actor also confessed, "It’s been quite an education for me.'

Murray elaborated further and continued, "You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out." Murray admitted that he had been reexamining what he considered appropriate behaviour before, "How could I misperceive? How could I be so inaccurate and so insensitive when you think you’re being sensitive to some sensibility that you’ve had for a long time?"

Meanwhile, Murray also expressed that he was confident that the situation would soon come to a close as he was trying to make peace with it as well as the accuser. Murray explained how the situation was an opportunity for him to learn from his mistakes.

