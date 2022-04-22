Bill Murray under investigation for inappropriate behaviour on the set of Aziz Ansari's Being Mortal: Reports

Bill Murray has reportedly been accused of inappropriate behaviour on the set of Aziz Ansari's film Being Mortal. According to Variety, the film's production was suspended amid the ongoing investigation against the 71-year-old actor. It has not been clear yet about the nature of the complaint and Murray's return to the project is also uncertain.

As reported by Variety, the film starring Ansair, Murray and Seth Rogen halted its production recently after the crew received a letter on Wednesday, informing them that the filming had been suspended due to a complaint. The letter said, "Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it." Although it was later revealed that the production halt wasn't due to COVID-19 reasons or anything related to Aziz Ansari or Seth Rogen. The note also said, "Our hope is to resume production and [we] are working with Aziz and [producer Youree Henley] to figure out that timing", via Variety.

It's still unclear as to what the complaint is about and the details of the same are yet unknown. As for Murray's past controversies, the actor was previously called out for misconduct by Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu who maintained that some of the language he used on set was "inexcusable and unacceptable." The actress maintained that she stood up for herself at the time while speaking to LA Times.

Being Mortal marks Aziz Ansari's feature directorial debut. The film is based on the book by the same name written by Atul Gawande.

