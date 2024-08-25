Bill Skarsgard On Physical Transformation He Undertook For His Role In Rupert Sanders' Film The Crow: 'Ate A Lot Of....'

Bill Skarsgard recently revealed how he prepared himself to portray the role of Eric Draven, aka the supernatural antihero in the newly-released gothic superhero film The Crow. The actor shared how he followed a strict diet regimen and discussed his experience playing this superhero role, previously portrayed by the late star Brandon Lee in the 1994 movie. Read on further to know more details!

Bill Skarsgard and director Rupert Sanders recently attended the premiere of their film, The Crow, in New York, where they spoke with Variety and discussed this project. Speaking about Skarsgard's intense diet and exercise regimen for the role, Sanders told the outlet, "I’d take Bill out to dinner. I’d always just order for him because I knew what he was eating," before revealing that the actor ate "steak tartare and raw eggs."

The director added that the Barbarian actor spent "a lot" of time in the gym and ate "very healthily," noting that this put the rest of the crew to shame as they were having burgers and hot dogs during late nights in the Czech summer.

Skarsgard, who is playing the title role alongside his co-star FKA Twigs as Shelly (Eric's girlfriend), told the publication that he had been training for a while, and he and his trainer gradually added more weight to his routine. The actor added, "It was a tricky one (referring to his preparation for his role) because they wanted the Crow to be ripped, but the character Eric shouldn’t be."

Advertisement

He mentioned that while he didn’t feel the character should be thin, they couldn’t afford to split the transformation over six months like in "Raging Bull," so they focused on weight training and "eating a lot of protein."

After filming wrapped up, Skarsgard marked the end of his diet with a beer, saying that he enjoyed the food he was eating, "I guess my biggest cheat would be an alcoholic beer. I celebrated after the shoot."

ALSO READ: ‘I Like To Be Consumed By It’: Bill Skarsgard Opens Up On Playing Dark Roles And His ‘State Of Mind’ While Filming The Crow

ALSO READ: ‘Very Naturalistic Actors’: The Crow Director Rupert Sanders Reveals Why Bill Skarsgard And FKA Twigs Are ‘Right’ For Their Roles

The Ghost in the Shell director further shared that there was a lot of "complex stunt" work, much of which Skarsgard performed himself. Sanders mentioned that when the Deadpool 2 actor is on, he becomes a "real machine of destruction" and brings incredible moments of softness and empathy, noting that this combination gives the action sequences a deeper emotional connection. He added, "They’re not just gratuitous violence. You really feel that you’re in there with the character.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Crow is now in theaters. The movie also features FKA Twigs, Josette Simon, Danny Huston, Sami Bouajila, Laura Birn, Isabella Wei, and Jordan Bolger.