Bill Skarsgård Promises His Role As Nosferatu In Robert Eggers' Upcoming Remake Is 'Sexualized' And 'Disgusting'

If there's one thing we can trust Bill Skarsgård to do, it's play a villain in the most seductive way possible. Remember him in It and It Chapter Two? With that being in the past, the actor is all set to sweep the rug from under the audience's feet with his effort as Nosferatu in Robert Eggers’ upcoming remake of the 1992 silent vampire film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, directed by F. W. Murnau. Prepping for and subsequently filming the role “took its toll,” on him, Skarsgård says.

While the original Count Orlok (Nosferatu) did not ooze sexual appeal, Skarsgård recently revealed to Esquire that his take would put a lusty spin on the character while still keeping the character convincingly salacious. Alongside Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Ineson, Willem Dafoe, Simon McBurney, and Emma Corrin will also star in Eggers’ remake of the cult classic.

Bill Skarsgård talks about his titular character in Nosferatu

Skarsgård, as mentioned above, will play Count Orlok, the leading vampire antagonist in the flick. His appearance, including costume and makeup, has been kept tightly under wraps by the makers, but Skarsgård says he's not sure the audience will recognize him when the film is out. "He's gross," he simply described his character.

“But it is very sexualized. It's playing with a sexual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you.” Skarsgård said he hopes the audience will get a little bit attracted by his character but also be disgusted by their attraction to him at the same time.

Well, we have full faith in Skarsgård when it comes to bringing fiendish characters to life. He did it in It and John Wick, and will soon appear in a similar role in The Crow, arriving this summer.

As for the opportunity of working with Eggers, here's what he said.

Bill Skarsgård wanted ‘to be a part of anything’ Eggers made

The actor says he's long dreamed of collaborating with Eggers. “You get a crush on someone — you can't stop thinking about that person. I've only had it a few times, but that was so true with Robert,” he said, adding, “It was like, ‘Whatever this guy does, I just want to be a part of anything that this guy is making.’”

Did you know that Skarsgård’s first shot at Nosferatu was as Thomas Hutter? A role he would've played opposite Anya Taylor-Joy’s Ellen Hutter had it worked out for him. In fact, the actor wanted the part so desperately that he went above and beyond the standard audition process for the role, self-admittedly writing an entire background for the character before the events of Nosferatu to support his “long, pleading email to Robert.” The part is now with Hoult, and Ellen was recast and given to Lily-Rose Depp.

Eggers, commending Skarsgård’s effort, told Esquire that he was routinely impressed with his dedication to the character’s evil, saying he himself is into “some pretty heavy occult s**t,” but Skarsgård was on a “different level.”

Nosferatu will hit theaters on December 25.

