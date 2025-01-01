Bill Skarsgard Reveals To Be Interested In Playing THIS Popular DC Character; Says, ‘It Would Be Very Sick’

Bill Skarsgard is a fan of the DC supervillain too. The actor revealed that he is quite interested in playing the character of Joker, claiming that he has a pretty cool Joker in him. In conversation with Josh Horowitz, Skarsgard revealed that he had been in awe of the role and had always supported the underdog antagonist in the DC projects.

Further opening up about the character, the actor revealed, "There's a pretty cool Joker in me and it would be very sick.” Moreover, the podcast hosts went on to ask Skarsgard about whom he would want to play if given a chance: Batman or the Joker.

In response, the actor revealed, "Maybe both. I can be sort of schizophrenic... Batman is Joker and Joker is Batman. You know actors do that when they play like twins, or, you know, it sounds so exhausting like shooting in like changing outfits and then acting opposite to yourself."

He further added, "I don’t know man like yeah I think you know I do believe there could be a fu*king joker in me probably somewhere. I think that could be pretty sick."

Meanwhile, when asked about his favorite Joker portrayal over the years, the It alum revealed that according to him, Heath Ledger played the role and did justice to it. The actor went on to state that the death of the 10 Things I Hate About You actor really affected him.

Further in his conversation on the episode, the actor shared that he has always supported the anti-heroes, and as per his theory, there is no perfection in portraying a protagonist.

He added, "I think what is f*cked up and complicated and messy I tend to go. Okay, this is a challenge and you know it’s instinctual.”

As for his upcoming projects, Bill Skarsgard will appear in the TV series It: Welcome to Derry.

