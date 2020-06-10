Bill & Ted Face the Music Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return for a new adventure

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to save the world yet again as seen in Bill & Ted Face the Music's trailer. The film is the third installment in the Bill & Ted franchise and is slated for August 2020 release.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are all set to save the world once in the third installment of Bill & Ted franchise titled and this time it's with their soulful music. The film titled Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the story of two best friends, Bill played by Alex Winter and Ted played by Keanu Reeves, on a mission to unite mankind. A visitor from the future tells them that one of the songs written by the duo has the power to save the world and bring harmony in the lives of the people.

The trailer of Bill & Ted Face the Music dropped on the internet a few hours ago and it's taking us down the memory lane. The iconic pair returns for a new mission with a fresh perspective. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter recreate the same humour and it's too hilarious! As seen in the trailer, the duo travels into the future to find out about the song that they've written after a visitor informs them about their lifesaving song.

Check it out:

Directed by Dean Parisot, Bill & Ted Face the Music is slated for August 20, 2020 release. The script for this film had been laid out as early as 2010 but the distribution deal was only finalised in May 2018 and the filming officially commenced on July 1, 2019.

Also Read: Keanu Reeves says painting and cinema are the same

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×