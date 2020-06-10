  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bill & Ted Face the Music Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return for a new adventure

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to save the world yet again as seen in Bill & Ted Face the Music's trailer. The film is the third installment in the Bill & Ted franchise and is slated for August 2020 release.
8760 reads Mumbai
Bill & Ted Face the Music Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return for a new adventureBill & Ted Face the Music Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return for a new adventure
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are all set to save the world once in the third installment of Bill & Ted franchise titled and this time it's with their soulful music. The film titled Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the story of two best friends, Bill played by Alex Winter and Ted played by Keanu Reeves, on a mission to unite mankind. A visitor from the future tells them that one of the songs written by the duo has the power to save the world and bring harmony in the lives of the people.

The trailer of Bill & Ted Face the Music dropped on the internet a few hours ago and it's taking us down the memory lane. The iconic pair returns for a new mission with a fresh perspective. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter recreate the same humour and it's too hilarious! As seen in the trailer, the duo travels into the future to find out about the song that they've written after a visitor informs them about their lifesaving song.

Check it out:

Directed by Dean Parisot, Bill & Ted Face the Music is slated for August 20, 2020 release. The script for this film had been laid out as early as 2010 but the distribution deal was only finalised in May 2018 and the filming officially commenced on July 1, 2019.

Also Read: Keanu Reeves says painting and cinema are the same

Credits :Youtube

Latest Videos
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
Neha Kakkar’s Inspiring Rags to Riches Story
YouTube star Dolly Singh on her journey, body shaming, collaborating with Kareena, Sonam

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement