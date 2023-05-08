Billboard 2023: Shakira gets honored with Latin Woman of the Year award at the music event

The Waka Waka singer, Shakira, gets awarded with the Latin Woman of the Year award at the Billboards 2023 event on May 6. The 46-year-old made a moving speech while accepting the award. The singer attended the event in a stylish black mini dress and platform shoes and delivered her acceptance speech in Spanish while receiving the award. She said, "The really important thing is that you stay true to yourself," according to a translated tweet shrared on social media. The Columbian pop singer also greeted other performers like Ludmilla and posed for photos backstage in videos surfaced online.

The star-studded night featured other awardees as well, but one of the main attractions of the Billboard Latin Women in Music event, which was held at the Watsco Centre in Miami, FL, was Shakira's significant honor. The other list of awardees included Ana Gabriel (Living Legend Award), Evaluna (Tradition and Future Award), Emilia (Rising Star Award), Goyo (Agent of Change Award), and Thalia (Global Powerhouse Award). Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes served as the hosts. They performed during the event in addition to receiving awards.

Shakira chose to perform at the Billboard Latin Women in Music event because she has now come to terms with Gerard Pique and has begun a "new chapter" in her personal life. After calling it quits with Gerard Pique last year, the "Hips Don’t Lie" singer recently relocated to Miami with her two kids, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, from Barcelona, Spain. After spending eight years in Barcelona together while they were in a relationship, the two reportedly agreed to a "custody agreement" before making the transfer.

More about Shakira

Born and raised in Barranquilla, Shakira is a Columbian singer who is famed for her versatility in music. Well-known as the “Queen of Latin Music”, Shakira rose to fame with the release of her subsequent albums Pies Descalzos and Donde Estan Los Ladrones. Throughout her career, she has won several accolades including three Grammy awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, twelve Latin Grammy Awards, twenty-one Guinness World Records, seven Billboard Music Awards, and one star on a Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of her numbers that have topped the charts include Waka Waka, Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever, Wherever, Can’t Remember To Forget You, etc.











