Billboard 2023: Shakira to be awarded as 'Latin Woman of the year" at the music show

Shakira will add another feather to her already accomplished cap. She will be recognised as Billboard's Woman of the Year at the first Latin Women in Music event on May 7th. The Colombian pop queen is being recognised for her accomplishments to the music industry, including bringing awareness and opportunity for Latin women through her career and charity endeavors.

Shakira's 'Woman of the Year' award follows her phenomenal contribution in the music industry throughout years, featuring the release of many record-breaking tracks, including "Music Sessions #53," which made her the first woman to enter the Billboard top 10 with a Spanish song. Shakira has won numerous Latin Grammys and is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. In addition, she is the best-selling female artist of all time.

Billboard's Latin Women in Music event is all set to air on Telemundo and Peacock at 9 p.m. Other than Shakira, some of the evening's most prestigious honors will be given to stars such as Ana Gabriel, Thalia, and Eva Luna.

Shakira's decades-long career has paved the way for Latin singers to break into the international spotlight. According to Billboard, the singer has sold more than 95 million records worldwide, which makes her the best-selling Latin female artist of all time. She has been voted Billboard's Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade twice, in 2000 and 2010, and has garnered three Grammys, 12 Latin Grammys, seven Billboard Music awards, and 39 Billboard Latin Music awards.

More about Shakira

The Columbian and songwriter, Shakira, who is also known as the “Queen of Latin Music” is best known for her versatility in music. Some of her songs that have topped the charts in the music industry include Hips Don’t Lie, Can’t Remember to Forget you, Whenever, Wherever, Beautiful Liar, Waka Waka, La Tortura, to name a few. The singer has won several accolades, including 3 Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammy Awards, 4 MTV Video Music Awards, 7 Billboard Music Awards, 39 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and 21 Guinness World Records.

