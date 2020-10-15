Billboard Music Awards 2020: BTS all set to paint BBMAs red with their performance; K Media teases EPIC stage

Billboard Music Awards 2020 take place in the US tonight. While the ARMY cannot wait to see BTS set the stage on fire, the septet grooved for a teaser video. Check it out below.

Billboard Music Awards 2020 takes place tonight and we are pumped to see BTS set the stage on fire. The septet returns to the BBMAs stage a little over a year after they joined Halsey to perform Boy With Luv. The group is expected to perform on Dynamite this year. As we wait for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to set the stage on fire, Billboard Music Awards shared a video of the boys performing a hook step individually to tease their performance.

Wearing similar shades of red, the singers and rappers were dressed to kill. Namjoon, Seokjin, Mochi and Kookie sported the complete tuxedo set while Yoongi, Hobi and Taehyung left us begging for mercy with their vest looks. While the Bangtan Boys looked like a snacc in the video, ARMY member Soo Choi took to Twitter to reveal that K-media teased BTS' performance.

She revealed that Mnet Korea host, the channel which will showcase the awards show, has teased that the BTS' Billboard Music Awards 2020 performance's stage "will be the greatest of all the stages they have ever done." The new update comes a day after BTS was seen posing on a stage with the departure board behind them. Check out their tease video and photo below:

The @BBMAs are TOMORROW! It’s going to be such an amazing night so tune-in TOMORROW at 8/7c on NBC. #BTSxBBMAs pic.twitter.com/5KHjCCsBzr — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 14, 2020

Apart from the nomination, BTS is also nominated for two awards this year. The Bangtan Boys are up for Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group. Are you excited to see the septet perform? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

