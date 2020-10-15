Billboard Music Awards 2020: BTS ARMY left enthralled yet again by BTS' classy Dynamite act at Incheon Airport

BTS went above and beyond for their Billboard Music Awards 2020 performance as they light it up like its Dynamite by renting out Incheon Airport in South Korea. Check out how BTS ARMY reacted to the septet's epic performance below.

Over the past few weeks, ever since the release of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite, BTS has been treating BTS ARMY kindly with some stellar performances. With one incredible Dynamite act after another, we see the members going above and beyond our wildest imagination, not only acing with their choreography and fashion but even focusing on the sets, cinematography, etc.

Case in point, their recent Dynamite performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. Giving us a more stripped-down version of their successful track with a live band in tow, BTS rented out Incheon Airport - Terminal 2 to deliver a magnanimous performance. Moreover, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were dressed to impress in maroon and white combo formal attires. BTS ARMY was indeed left astonished by the breathtaking performance with the ending seeing a plane flying above them.

Check out how BTS ARMY reacted to BTS' epic Dynamite performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2020:

JIMIN LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/PjXbgKMLl5 — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) October 15, 2020

not a SINGLE dynamite performance sounded the same as the last bts always add something completely unexpected I'm still speechless — / please give me louder than bombs live (@jhsjoonie) October 15, 2020

it’s the stage production for me #BTSxBBMAs — Cookiee Kawaii (@cookieekawaii) October 15, 2020

THE IMPORTANCE OF HAVING AN ALL BLACK BAND AND CHOIR FOR A FUNK MJ INSPIRED TRACK. BUE — Ð-2 (@vanteclaude) October 15, 2020

taehyung performing dynamite in different suit colors pic.twitter.com/3qUkQWzKxV — amber tae (@btseoulove) October 15, 2020

We're going to have to agree with ARMY because BTS has truly provided unique flavours to every Dynamite performance they have done so far. Whether it be their theme park centric act on America's Got Talent or even their skating rink performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the septet has truly light it up like its Dynamite!

What did you think of BTS' stunning Dynamite Performance at Incheon Airport during the Billboard Music Awards 2020? Share your reactions with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BBMAs 2020: BTS wins Top Social Artist for fourth year in a row; Give heartfelt speech dedicated to BTS ARMY

Meanwhile, BTS won Top Social Artist for the fourth year in a row at the BBMAs but lost Top Group/Duo to the Jonas Brothers.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×