Billboard Music Awards 2020 Date, Time, Watch Online: Where to livestream BTS, Demi Lovato, other performances

Billboard Music Awards 2020 will take place this week. Check out the exact BBMAs 2020 date, time and where you can watch the action online.

The D-Day is finally here! Billboard Music Awards 2020 is happening this week and we are eager to see who becomes the biggest winner of the night and which act will set the social media on fire with their performance. This year, Post Malone leads the Billboard Music Awards nomination list with 16 jaw-dropping nods. Lil Nas X stands as the second most nominated artist at BBMA this year with 13 nominations. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish shares the third spot with Khalid. The "Lovely" duo has bagged 12 nods respectively.

Although all eyes will be on the Billboard Music Award 2020 winners, music lovers will also tune in to catch the performances lined up for the show. This year's performers include BTS, Demi Lovato, Sia, Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Khalid, Post Malone and more. So what time should you tune in and where can you watch the awards show? Without further ado, here's everything you'll need to know about Billboard Music Awards 2020:

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Date:

The annual awards show, pushed from the summer due to COVID-19, will take place on October 14 (EST). The awards show will be hosted by John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. Kelly will be seen hosting for the third time in a row.

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Nominations:

Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Khalid and more have been nominated this year. Check out the complete nomination list here: Billboard Music Awards 2020 Nominations: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish up for Top Female Artist; BTS gets 2 nods

Billboard Music Awards 2020 performers:

This year, BTS returns to the stage and hopefully, we'll watch them set the stage on fire again with Dynamite. Apart from the Bangtan Boys, the ceremony watches Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Demi Lovato, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Saint Jhn and Sia among many others who will bring the house down.

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Time:

The BBMAs 2020 start at 8 p.m. ET. Here's a country-wise breakdown:

The US: 5:00 pm PT

The UK: 1:00 am (Oct 15)

India: 5:30 am IST (Oct 15)

Korea: 9 am (Oct 15)

Singapore: 8:00 am (Oct 15)

Philippines: 8:00 am (Oct 15)

Russia: 3:00 am (Oct 15, in Moscow)

China: 8:00 am (Oct 15)

Italy: 2:00 am (Oct 15)

France: 2:00 am (Oct 15)

Denmark: 2:00 am (Oct 15)

Indonesia: 7:00 am (Oct 15, in Jakarta)

Canada: 8:00 pm (in Ottawa)

Mexico: 7:00 pm (in Mexico City)

Australia: 10:00 am (Oct 15, AEST)

Where to watch BTS, Demi Lovato, Khalid and other performances?

The show will air on NBC in the US. Online users can watch the show on streaming platforms like Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. International fans can keep a lookout for Billboard Music Awards' official Twitter and Billboard's YouTube channel for performances.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

