Billboard Music Awards 2020: Jonas Brothers win Top Duo/Group; ARMY hopeful that BTS will win next year

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Jonas Brothers bagged the Top Duo/Group award at the BBMAs 2020. While there were fans who were disappointed, there were many who congratulated the group and assured fellow fans that BTS will win next year.
BTS at Billboard Music Awards 2020.
Billboard Music Awards 2020 is receiving flak from BTS' fandom, ARMY. The awards show, which saw the septet perform their latest hit track Dynamite, nominated the K-pop group in two categories. BTS was up for Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group. While BTS was awarded the former, they lost the second category to Jonas Brothers. The winners weren't broadcasted as part of the show either. Instead, the winner was announced on social media. While the ARMY was disappointed that BTS lost the award, many members urged fellow fans to not spread hate. 

Instead, they congratulated the Jonas Brothers and asked the ARMY to remain hopeful about next year. "I know we all are mad about bts not winning the top duo/group but please be respectful to jb. They've been very supportive to bts, they even went to their concert and even congratulated them on their vma win," reminded a fan. "Congratulation JB love from Army," added another BTS fan. 

Check out a few more reactions below: 

Meanwhile, a section of the fandom pointed out that the ceremony cut short BTS' Top Social Artist Award acceptance speech. The Bangtan Boys won the award for the fourth consecutive year. Fans took to Twitter to reveal that they were not happy with the gesture. "i'm so angry at bbmas cutting short bts's speech. that's so disrespectful," pointed out a fan. "Ok that was so not worth the time, can’t believe how they cut off the boys thank you speech, how rude I have lost all respect for the American Music Industry, BTS be killing it but god forbid they acknowledge them because they are Korean, but they have more class than one there," another fan said. 

Check out a few more reactions below: 

