Billboard Music Awards 2020: Jonas Brothers win Top Duo/Group; ARMY hopeful that BTS will win next year

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Jonas Brothers bagged the Top Duo/Group award at the BBMAs 2020. While there were fans who were disappointed, there were many who congratulated the group and assured fellow fans that BTS will win next year.

Billboard Music Awards 2020 is receiving flak from BTS' fandom, ARMY. The awards show, which saw the septet perform their latest hit track Dynamite, nominated the K-pop group in two categories. BTS was up for Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group. While BTS was awarded the former, they lost the second category to Jonas Brothers. The winners weren't broadcasted as part of the show either. Instead, the winner was announced on social media. While the ARMY was disappointed that BTS lost the award, many members urged fellow fans to not spread hate.

Instead, they congratulated the Jonas Brothers and asked the ARMY to remain hopeful about next year. "I know we all are mad about bts not winning the top duo/group but please be respectful to jb. They've been very supportive to bts, they even went to their concert and even congratulated them on their vma win," reminded a fan. "Congratulation JB love from Army," added another BTS fan.

Check out a few more reactions below:

BTS lost the Top Duo/Group category yeah so now onto more important things! Make sure to stream Dynamite on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music! Keep buying Dynamite from the official US store! We’re aiming for a re-peak for week 8! — #Dynamite (@kookjinnist) October 15, 2020

tbh we were up against a group that was a top artist nominee so this was kinda expected. but im glad we got our tsa for the 4th year in a row. im pretty sure bts got the 2021 award secured bc no other group so far is doing really great in the US except bts — (@vkretros) October 15, 2020

I’m going to enjoy the hell out of watching @BTS_twt accept Top Group next year because no group is touching what Dynamite is doing and what BE is gonna do.. NO ONE. — (@voixdefleur) October 15, 2020

Congrats to @BTS_twt for winning the Top Social Award for the fourth time, you really deserve it and also congrats to @jonasbrothers for winning top group/duo. I know a lot of Army’s are upset but please don’t spread hate. Even BTS have said they like the Jonas Brothers pic.twitter.com/ukp1zxqBVS — BLM (@star_112905) October 15, 2020

The top duo/group category is non votable category. But, that's okay if we lose. Jonas brothers also did good in charts doe. We can make this as our motivation to vote BTS on PCAs, FAN N STAR(The Fact Music Awards), CHOEAEDOL(AAA), MUBEAT(MUSIC CORE), MTV EMAs AND KCA :))))) — BTS #1 ON BILLBOARD HOT100⁷ (@MONIster_1994) October 15, 2020

The Jonas Brothers also had a number one one album and singles last year too. Plus they had sold out arenas around the country all while doing that just in a year. There’s no doubt from BTS success this year that they’ll take top group next year — Mary (@marabara88) October 15, 2020

Yup!! Let's work harder until they can deny BTS and ARMY power — (@Whalien7TE) October 15, 2020

armys stop embarrassing bts and our brand under bbs mentions, they had a #1 single, ton shit of radioplay, a #1 album with high units bc of bundles..... their win makes sense. Next year, BTS will win top group and the data will back it up. — (@R0ckmel0u) October 15, 2020

JoBros probably won TD/G, and that’s ok. They had a hit song last year. BTS is for SURE the Top Group this year and they will win it at BBMAs next year along with their 5th Top Social Award. — Miche⁷ (@MicheBangtan) October 15, 2020

based on the sales and charts, bts made it big this year so it has a 99% chance for us on getting the top duo/group award next year, dont worry armys we got this!! — (@minhobalie) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, a section of the fandom pointed out that the ceremony cut short BTS' Top Social Artist Award acceptance speech. The Bangtan Boys won the award for the fourth consecutive year. Fans took to Twitter to reveal that they were not happy with the gesture. "i'm so angry at bbmas cutting short bts's speech. that's so disrespectful," pointed out a fan. "Ok that was so not worth the time, can’t believe how they cut off the boys thank you speech, how rude I have lost all respect for the American Music Industry, BTS be killing it but god forbid they acknowledge them because they are Korean, but they have more class than one there," another fan said.

Check out a few more reactions below:

BTS getting cut off on their acceptance speech and the "Vote" not appearing while Demi was performing pic.twitter.com/gwqr60mJsP — _ (@granddlfn) October 15, 2020

Too bad @BBMAs was RUDE enough to cut off their acceptance speech. It was prerecorded so you know how long it is, just add a second or two as a polite & professional courtesy. @BTS_twt @MomsNoonas @USARMYLovelies @USBTSARMY — aka Nature Girl63 yo BTS ARMY since 2016. (@n8urgrl) October 15, 2020

Bbmas: *cuts off bts at the end of their speech and doesn't show who won top duo/grouo* Army: https://t.co/mLeBSNSqNu — (@Cherri_Candii) October 15, 2020

4 years now! They deserved better than having their acceptance speech cut off before it was done. What’s up with that??? — polly (@polly55825232) October 15, 2020

the way the bbmas literally cut off the end of their acceptance speech for top social artist.. they disrespected bts once again — (@mingicastle) October 15, 2020

