Billboard Music Awards 2020: Lil Nas X teases to drop 'greatest album of all time' during acceptance speech

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus' Old Town Road took home the Top Hot 100 Song at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. Read his sweet and simple acceptance speech below as he teases his debut studio album.

It might be super early in the morning in India but as music lovers, we're currently engrossed about the ongoing Billboard Music Awards 2020. The BBMAs 2020 is taking place in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre while Kelly Clarkson returns with hosting duties. While Billie Eilish has already started dominating by winning Top 200 Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Top Female Artist, Lil Nas X is not far behind.

Looks like the Old Town Road fever isn't over as of yet as the epic collaboration between Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus took home the trophy for Top Hot 100 Song. Old Town Road beat other fan favourites like Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved, Billie Eilish's bad guy, Lizzo's Truth Hurts and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Señorita. While accepting his big win at the BBMAs 2020, Lil Nas X couldn't help but tease his fans about his highly-awaited debut studio album.

"What? Thank you to everybody. Thank you to Billy Ray Cyrus. I want everybody to be on the lookout next month for Nasvember. It's going to go crazy. In 2021, I’m dropping the greatest album of all time. I love you goodnight," Lil Nas X promised much to the delight of fans who have impatiently been waiting for his album release, especially with how massively successful Old Town Road was.

Check out Lil Nas X's acceptance speech for Top Hot 100 Song at the Billboard Music Awards 2020 below:

Their gonna take their #BBMAs to the Old Town Road. Congrats to @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus on winning Top Hot 100 Song! pic.twitter.com/LvKBggR4pG — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020

We can't wait, Lil Nas X! Drop the album already!

