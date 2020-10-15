Billboard Music Awards 2020: Lizzo delivers a powerful speech, BTS perform Dynamite at Incheon Airport & more

Billboard announced the winners of Billboard Music Awards 2020 today. Apart from the winners' list, the BBMAs 2020 witnessed a few memorable moments play out.

From Billie Eilish to Lizzo and Post Malone, Billboard announced the Billboard Music Awards 2020 winner a few hours ago. The COVID-19 outbreak delayed the BBMAs 2020 ceremony from the summer to early Autumn this year. The awards function did not see many singers participate - even digitally - in the show. Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Jonas Brothers were among the many stars missing from the stage. However, BTS, Demi Lovato and others made up for their absence. Apart from the performances, there were a few other memorable moments that left social media users talking.

Without further ado, here are the top five moments from the BBMAs 2020:

- Lizzo's Vote dress and her powerful speech:

Lizzo bagged the Top Song Sales Artist this year. The singer sported a dress with the word "Vote" printed all over it to the awards show. Accepting the award, Lizzo emphasised on refusing to be suppressed. "When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power. They are afraid of your power. There's power in your voice, whether it's through music, protest or your right to vote. Use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed," she said.

- BTS light Incheon Airport like a Dynamite:

BTS presented yet another version of their hit track Dynamite at the BBMAs 2020. However, the highlight of the performance was the live band and the venue. The septet took over the Incheon Airport for the performance.

- Post Malone's nine wins and grapy affair:

Post Malone bagged nine awards, including the top male artist award this year and he returned to stage to talk about his love for grapes. Revisiting the viral speech, the singer said, "I’m not a man of many words. As you know, last time I think I accepted an award, I said, ‘I love grapes.’ I would like to just accentuate that statement because I still do and I very much do." He took the serious road when he accepted the Top Artist award. "I'm honestly blown away by the love that everybody's shown to me," he said. Check out the complete speech below:

- John Legend's emotional dedication to Chrissy Teigen:

John Legend left no dry in the house with first live performance since the singer and his wife Chrissy's miscarriage. The singer performed on Never Break and had the viewers emotional.

- Demi Lovato's politically empowered Commander In Charge performance:

Demi Lovato recently released her new track Commander In Charge. The political anthem addressed to the US President Donald Trump was performed at the awards show and moved viewers. The empowering performance was followed by the release of the music video.

Check out the complete winners' list here: Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners List: Post Malone, BTS and Harry Styles win big at the BBMAs

