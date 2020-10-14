Billboard Music Awards 2020: Nominations to performance & costumes; here's what to expect from BTS' appearance

As we gear up for the Billboard Music Awards 2020, which takes place tomorrow i.e. October 15, here's what you can look forward to when it comes to BTS' epic virtual appearance.

We're less than a day away from the Billboard Music Awards 2020, which takes place on October 15, kickstarting at 5:30 am IST. For Desimys, this means an early wake-up call to catch their idols BTS sweep across the BBMAs with their charming presence. While in a world without COVID-19, BTS would currently be in the United States with their red carpet outfits in check, we'll have to make do with a virtual appearance this year.

If you've been following BTS' trajectory the past few years, you're aware that the septet has won every award they've been nominated for since 2017. This includes Top Social Artist consecutively in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as well as Top Duo/Group in 2019. Just like last year, this year too, BTS has been nominated for Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group. For Top Social Artist, which is fan-voted, BTS is up against EXO, GOT7, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. BTS recently extended their record of topping Billboard Social 50 for 200 weeks in a row. Hence, the Top Social Artist deservedly should go to them. As for Top Duo/Group, BTS goes toe-to-toe with Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! at the Disco.

As for their performance, we can expect BTS to light it up like its Dynamite as they're going to be performing their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single while we also got a sneak peek at their costumes and set through a handsome snap on Twitter. Decked in maroon and white formal attires, we can expect one classy performance from BTS while BTS ARMY also noticed how the departures set up had the cities where BTS were going to perform for their now cancelled Map of the Soul Tour. What was heartbreaking was the possible revelation of their secret concert location for June 13-14, which was their seventh anniversary: Daegu, Suga and V's hometown. FESTA 2020 would have been a grand event! Nonetheless, BTS has more than made up for 2020, what with three online concerts, most recently being the massively successful MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E! Moreover, BTS' BBMAs 2020 performance is indeed going to be spectacular judging by their previous epic performances like Fake Love and Boy With Luv with Halsey.

