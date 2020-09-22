Billboard Music Awards 2020 Nominations: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish up for Top Female Artist; BTS gets 2 nods

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Nominations are officially out. Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have been nominated under numerous categories including Top Female Artist. However, BBAs 2020 gave BTS just two nods.

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominations are officially out with Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish leading the way. Both the singers have been nominated in numerous categories, including Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Female Artist. Taylor bagged her sixth Top Billboard 200 Album nomination, surpassing rapper Eminem's record. Apart from the two women, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and BTS bagged nominations in different categories. BTS is nominated in the Top Duo/Group category for the second consecutive year.

If the Bangtan Boys win again, they will become the first group nominated in the category to register consecutive wins since One Direction, that won in 2015 and 2016. Unfortunately, BTS' hot track Dynamite couldn't qualify for the BBAs this year for the awards show's eligibility period is March 23, 2019 - March 14, 2020. BTS is also nominated for Top Social Artist. Avicii has received a posthumous award nomination Top Dance/Electronic Artist.

Check out the complete Billboard Music Awards 2020 Nominations list below:

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Lover, Taylor Swift

Free Spirit, Khalid

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Top Hot 100 Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyonce

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Metallica

Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong UNITED

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

Top Soundtrack

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12, Melanie Martinez

The Dirt, Motley Crue

Top R&B Album

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce

Changes, Justin Bieber

Indigo, Chris Brown

Free Spirit, Khalid

Over It, Summer Walker

Top Rap Album

Kirk, DaBaby

Death Race For Love, Juice Wrld

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

So Much Fun, Young Thug

Top Country Album

Experiment, Kane Brown

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

GIRL, Maren Morris

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Album

III, The Lumineers

We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Fear Inoculum, Tool

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Top Latin Album

Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Gangalee, Farruko

11:11, Maluma

Utopia, Romeo Santos

Suenos, Sech

Top Dance/Electronic Album

TIM, Avicii

World War Joy, The Chainsmokers

Ascend, Illenium

Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello

Different World, Alan Walker

Top Christian Album

Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music

Only Jesus, Casting Crowns

People, Hillsong UNITED

Victorious, Skillet

Jesus is King, Kanye West

Top Gospel Album

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell

Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir

Jesus is King, Kanye West

Top Streaming Song

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Ran$om," Lil Tecca

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Top Selling Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

Top Radio Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Talk," Khalid

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Top Collab

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee

"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Top R&B Song

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"Juicy," Doja Cat and Tyga

"Talk," Khalid

"Good As Hell," Lizzo

"Heartless," The Weeknd

Top Rap Song

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Ran$om," Lil Tecca

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Wow," Post Malone

Top Country Song

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

"The Bones," Maren Morris

"One Man Band," Old Dominion

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Whiskey Glasses," Morgan Wallen

Traditionally, Billboard Music Awards takes place at the dawn of summer. However, 2020 has anything but traditional. The COVID-19 outbreak forced Hollywood to delay movies, live events and awards shows. This includes the BBAs 2020. The prestigious awards show was scheduled to take place on April 29. But Billboard announced that the awards show will take place on October 14 with Kelly Clarkson still hosting.

