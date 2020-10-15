Billboard Music Awards 2020: Post Malone still loves grapes as he rakes up nine awards including Top Artist

It was indeed Post Malone's night at the Billboard Music Awards as the 25-year-old singer took home nine awards including the big one: Top Artist. Check out the Circles singer's acceptance speech below.

Post Malone truly was the highlight of the recently held Billboard Music Awards 2020 as he not only performed but was even up for 16 awards, the highest out of any artist. The 25-year-old singer enthralled fans with a 'secret location' performance of Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Circles and Tommy Lee with newcomer Tyla Yaweh. However, there was certain controversy surrounding the audio sync which didn't go unnoticed by social media hawks.

Speaking of his wins, as televised, Malone took home Top Male Artist as well as the biggest award of the night, Top Artist. Moreover, the singer won a total nine awards ending the night on a very high note. It was hilarious to see Kelly Clarkson wheel out the nine awards to give to an ecstatic Malone, who had a drink in his hand while dressed in all-black attire. Moreover, the host of the night pushed the trophies towards the Sunflower singer, COVID style! During his Top Male Artist acceptance speech, Malone shared, "This is very strange. Thank you, Lilly [Singh], for presenting, you're so sweet. You know, it's a weird time for everybody and I want to focus on spreading love and doing everybody's best. Because I know, it's weird, it's so bizarre to see nobody in the audience here. I want to thank everybody at home."

"I want to thank all my fans. I want to thank my beautiful mother. I want to thank my very handsome father. I want to thank my very beautiful stepmom Jody and I want to thank my whole family and everybody," Malone added while quipping, "I'm not a man of many words. As you know, last time, I think I accepted an award and said 'I love grapes.' and I would like to accentuate that statement because I still do and I very much do. Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. Stay strong and just spread love everywhere you go. Thank you very much."

As for his Top Artist win, an overwhelmed Malone responded in his acceptance speech, "Honestly, blown away just by the love everybody's shown to me. And honestly, I appreciate it more than I could ever express. It's a big deal for me and everyone involved because we work out a***s off and we just try our best every day. Honestly, to be able to reach out to people who might not have anybody to turn to and just be able to reach out and show everybody that they're not alone. Music can bring everybody together and it's absolutely incredible. I just want to say, thank you so very much. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm blown away. I'm floored. Thank you very very very very much."

"Oh my god! That is pretty bad**s. Honestly, thank you so much ladies and gentlemen. I have nothing to say besides I'm so grateful and so thankful. Thank you very very much ladies and gentlemen, honestly, thank you so much," Malone happily concluded after he received his nine awards from Clarkson.

Check out Post Malone's acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards 2020 below:

We can't help but fall for Post Malon's forever swag persona!

