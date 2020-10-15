Billboard Music Awards 2020 winner Lizzo delivers a POWERFUL Top Song Sales Artist acceptance speech

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Lizzo bagged the Top Song Sales Artist. The singer stepped out wearing a "Vote" dress and delivered a thought-provoking acceptance speech.

Lizzo joins Billie Eilish and Lil Nas as one of the Billboard Music Awards 2020 winners. The international musician bagged the Top Song Sales Artist at the BBMAs 2020. Lizzo stepped on the stage sporting a dress with the word "Vote" printed all over the outfit to accept her award. Accepting the award, Lizzo began by thanking all those who listen to her music. Lizzo confessed she has been thinking about suppression and "big black women" who refused to let their voices be suppressed.

"If you're at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy - this is your sign to remain true to who you are. Lemme tell y'all something. When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power. They are afraid of your power. There's power in your voice, whether it's through music, protest or your right to vote. Use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed," she said.

Check out Lizzo's acceptance speech here:

Lizzo's thought-provoking speech comes hours after a glimpse of her interview with David Letterman for his show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, was released on YouTube. In the video, Lizzo opened up about police brutality and racism in America. She looked back at 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was killed by police in 2015, and opened up about the death being politicised before she addressed George Floyd's death and the Black Live Matter movement that followed. She said that the events that unfolded in the summer this year have left her feeling "optimistic and hopeful" about the changing future.

Watch the trailer below:

