Billboard Music Awards 2021: Icon Award winner Pink performs a show stealing aerial duet with daughter Willow

Pink receives an Icon Award at BBMAs 2021 and leaves audiences stunned with her gorgeous performance accompanying daughter Willow onstage.

Taking home one of the biggest honours of the evening at Billboard Music Awards 2021 was Pink who was honoured with the Icon Award. The singer was presented the major accolade by Jon Bon Jovi who introduced her as "legendary" celebrated talent and persona onstage and offstage. While calling Pink onstage to accept the award, Jon Bon Jovi said, "Tonight, we raise our glasses to celebrate and honour Pink."

It was before receiving the Icon honour that Pink had taken to the stage to perform some of her biggest hits. In her medley performance, Pink stunned the audiences with a daredevil aerial act that included her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage performing along with her.

The mother-daughter duo stunned audiences with a touching aerial performance on her song Cover Me in Sunshine and it was an absolute treat for her fans. After the act, Pink also praised her daughter by saying that she had "nailed it."

As for her Icon Award acceptance speech, Pink thanked her fans and also spoke about never giving up on one's ambitions, she said, "All you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out and letting us all heal together… This is an absolute honour. Dream big, because what if it comes true."

Check out a picture of Pink's aerial act with daughter at BBMAs here:

While receiving her award from Jon Bon Jovi, Pink also joked about the musician "breaking her heart" as she said, "I’m very glad you found everlasting [love], but you broke my heart" while admitting to having a major crush on him.

Pink, 41, is the youngest person to receive the Icon award which celebrates artists who made a mark on the Billboard charts and also left a strong impact on the music industry with their contributions.

