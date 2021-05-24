Billboard Music Awards 2021: Jonas Brothers perform a medley of their BIGGEST hits to close BBMAs with a bang

Jonas Brothers and Marshmello put up an electrifying performance at Billboard Music Awards 2021.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 were held at Microsoft Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 24, 2021. The awards ceremony honouring the best of talents in the music industry saw some of the biggest celebrities take to the red carpet for the event. The big night saw artists such as The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and late rapper Pop Smoke take home the major awards. As for the performances of the evening, the show came to a close with a banging final act by Jonas Brothers.

The band consisting of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas took to the stage to perform a medley of their greatest hits including Sucker, Only Human, What a Man Gotta Do among others. Marshmello also joined the band as they rocked a live version of their newly released song, Leave Before You Love Me.

Fans of JoBros also got a major surprise as the band previewed Remember This, a new track that will be featured during NBC’s broadcast of the Olympics later this year. While the band wasn't nominated for an award this year, the Jonas Brothers did dominate last year's BBMAs as they swept three trophies in 2020 for Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song for Sucker.

With a Jonas Brothers tour lined up ahead, the band's electrifying performance at the BBMAs is sure to give the ticket sales a major boost. While Nick was also the host for the evening, the singer took a break from his hosting duties as he geared up for his performance with his brothers.

