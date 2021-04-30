Billboard Music Awards 2021; Nick Jonas REVEALS he’s hosting via funny IG video; Quips ‘Joe, we did it’

Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram and announced that he’ll be hosting the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on May 23rd!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are almost upon us! After releasing the gasp-worthy list of nominees yesterday, the ceremony has already found a host! And a perfect one at that, singer and performer Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram and announced that he will be hosting the show! The 28-year-old “Chains” singer and Jonas Brothers superstar made this announcement via a funny social media video.

“Joe – we did it. I – I don’t know how. We did it. Yeah. The preemptive ‘Best Host Ever’ award for the Billboard Music Awards on May 23 on NBC. It’s unbelievable – I know. Alright. Bye now,” he cheekily said while announcing the hosting gig on his Instagram.

“Truly an honour to have already received the first preemptive 2021 #BBMAs award. Best host ever?! Wow! Tune-in May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc,” he wrote alongside in the caption. For the unversed, the show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

If you missed the nominations yesterday, The Weeknd was in the lead with the most nominations as he’s nominated 16 times! He’s up for the top artist, top male artist, top Hot 100 artist, top streaming songs artist and top song sales artist, among other categories. Taylor Swift is in the running with 4 nominations while Drake received 7 nods by the prestigious academy. Doja Cat also surprised everyone by bagging a total of 5 nominations in the list!

