Billboard Music Awards 2021: Nick Jonas shares a BTS sneak peek of Jonas Brothers & Marshmello's rehearsal

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of the venue and also show us how Jonas Brothers and Marshmello are gearing up for their performance.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 are all set to take place at Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California on May 24, 2021. Turning host for this year's awards ceremony is Nick Jonas, who despite his recent rib injury following an accident is all geared up and excited to carry on with his hosting gig. Nick's band Jonas Brothers will also be performing at the awards along with Marshmello with whom, the group have collaborated for a new song.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video from the venue where he along with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas were joined by Marshmello for their performance rehearsals. The band will be playing their new song with Marshmello, titled Leave Before You Love Me, which was recently released with a lyrical video.

The song has already got everyone grooving to it and it seems the JoBros and Mello combination is here to stay. With the Billboard Music Awards only a few hours away, Nick's BTS sneak peek certainly got fans more excited for the event.

It was also recently reported that Nick's wife, will be helping out Jonas at the event, following his recent accident. Priyanka will be presenting the awards along with her husband. The couple previously also hosted the Oscars 2021 nominations together.

Check out Nick Jonas' BTS video from Billboard Music Awards 2021 Here

Nick in an interview with People, mentioned that his injury won't stop him from being the host for BBMAs. The award show will have an in-person audience and has a great line-up of performers including the likes of Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals among others.

