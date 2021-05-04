Billboard Music Awards 2021: Pink to receive the Icon Award; Quips ‘It's a true pinch me moment’ for her

Pink recently confirmed that she will be receiving a huge honour at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Scroll down to see what she said.

Musician and pop icon Pink will receive the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23 2021. The singer confirmed the news with a statement reacting to the huge honour she will be bestowed with. "As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world," Pink, 41, said in a press release via People magazine. "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom!" "I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder," she added. "It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

If you didn’t know, Pink is only the tenth person to earn the award. The award has previously been rewarded to musicians like Mariah Carey, Céline Dion, Prince and Jennifer Lopez. Last year, Brooks took the award and hit the stage for a medley including tracks "The Thunder Rolls," "Dive Bar," "Friends in Low Places" and "The Dance." Apart from receiving the huge honour at the ceremony, the singer will also be giving a special performance. This will mark her first performance since 2016 when she performed her hit "Just Like Fire."

If you missed it, earlier this week, the BBMA nominees were released and it featured The Weeknd leading with 16 nods, followed by rapper DaBaby with 11 nominations and the late Pop Smoke with 10 nods. Megan Thee Stallion made history as a woman with the most nominations, with seven nods.

