Billboard Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd bags 10 wins and kisses goodbye to After Hours era: The dawn is coming

The Weeknd was the reigning king during the recently concluded Billboard Music Awards 2021. As a direct clapback to his undeserved Grammys snub, the 31-year-old musician, who was the most nominated artist of the night (16), won a staggering 10 trophies including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album for After Hours, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song and Top R&B Song for Blinding Lights.

While winning the Top Hot 100 Song award for his chart-topping single Blinding Lights, The Weeknd revealed in his acceptance speech that it's officially the end to his fascinating and mesmerising After Hours era. "Thank you. I feel like I want to talk to my fans that's here. I want to thank everyone involved in making this magical song. I want to thank my fans, of course. You guys make me want to do this forever. I love you so much. And I just want to say, the After Hours are done and the dawn is coming," The Weeknd teased receiving a huge, roaring hoot from fans. Moreover, ditching his trademark red suit, The Weeknd opted for a crisp black attire and sunglasses with a full beard instead.

When The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, won the biggest honour of the night of Top Artist, the singer dedicated the win to his parents Samra Tesfaye and Makkonen Tesfaye sharing that he's the man he is today because of his mom and dad while telling his fans, he doesn't "take his award for granted." The Weeknd also proudly posed backstage alongside his 10 trophies with the biggest smile he could muster and boastfully so.

Moreover, The Weeknd left fans enthralled with a thrilling performance of Save Your Tears, which saw the singer being chased down by cars.

Check out some of the precious moments from The Weeknd's big night at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 below:

Now, that's the way you flex, The Weeknd style!

Meanwhile, The Weeknd was also nominated at the BBMAs 2021 in the Top Streaming Songs Artist (Drake), Top Song Sales Artist (BTS), Top Billboard 200 Album (Aim for the Moon by Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars), Top Streaming Song (ROCKSTAR by DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch), Top Selling Song (Dynamite by BTS) and Top Latin Song (Dákiti by Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez) categories.

