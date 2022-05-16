Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo win big; Drake bags Top Artist honour

The biggest night for the music industry is here as the Billboard Music Awards are being held in Las Vegas on May 15. With some big names of the industry competing against each other this year, fans have been awaiting to see who takes home the biggest honours of the evening. Among the non-televised winners, Olivia Rodrigo dominated with six wins.

While K-Pop band BTS won't be attending the Billboard Music Awards, the group has managed to make their fans delighted thanks to their three major wins at the ceremony including, Top Duo/Group, Top Selling Song and also Top Song Sales Artist. Also among the top winners for the evening is Kanye West who bagged, Ye was honored with Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song and gospel song honours.

The Top Female Artist is one category that fans had their eyes on since the beginning given that Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift have been pitted against each other in this tough category.

Check out the winners list of Billboard Music Awards 2022 below:

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo WINNER

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid Laroi

Top Male Artist

Drake WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS WINNER

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS WINNER

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) WINNER

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat WINNER

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) WINNER

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake WINNER

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake WINNER

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) WINNER

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift WINNER

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) WINNER

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) WINNER

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny WINNER

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny WINNER

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis WINNER

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado WINNER

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye WINNER

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye WINNER

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, “30”

Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”

Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Olivia Rodrigo, “SOUR” WINNER

Top Soundtrack

“Arcane League of Legends”

“Encanto” WINNER

“In the Heights”

“Sing 2”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

Givēon, “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “An Evening With Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker, “Still Over It”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Top Rap Album

Drake, “Certified Lover Boy” WINNER

Moneybagg Yo, “A Gangsta’s Pain”

Rod Wave, “SoulFly”

The Kid Laroi, “F*ck Love”

Ye, “Donda”

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, “Life Rolls On”

Lee Brice, “Hey World”

Taylor Swift, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” WINNER

Walker Hayes, “Country Stuff: The Album”

Top Rock Album

AJR, “OK Orchestra”

Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”

Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – Act 1”

John Mayer, “Sob Rock”

Twenty One Pilots, “Scaled and Icy” WINNER

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, “Corta Venas”

J Balvin, “Jose”

Kali Uchis, :Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞”

Karol G, “KG0516” WINNER

Rauw Alejandro, “Vice Versa”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, “Minecraft – Volume Alpha”

FKA Twigs, “Caprisongs”

Illenium, “Fallen Embers”

Porter Robinson, “Nurture”

Rüfüs Du Sol, “Surrender”

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, “My Savior”

CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, “Old Church Basement”

Phil Wickham, “Hymn of Heaven”

Ye, “Donda” WINNER

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, “Old Church Basement”

Maverick City Music, “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”

Maverick City Music & Upperroom, “Move Your Heart”

Ye, “Donda” WINNER

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” WINNER

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” WINNER

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

BTS, “Butter” WINNER

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating” WINNER

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” WINNER

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” WINNER

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

ALSO READ: Billboard Music Awards 2022: Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic & more join list of performers