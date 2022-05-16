Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo win big; Drake bags Top Artist honour

Check out the complete winners list of the Billboard Music Awards 2022.

Published on May 16, 2022
Billboard Music Awards 2022
Billboard Music Awards 2022 were held on May 15 in Las Vegas.
The biggest night for the music industry is here as the Billboard Music Awards are being held in Las Vegas on May 15. With some big names of the industry competing against each other this year, fans have been awaiting to see who takes home the biggest honours of the evening. Among the non-televised winners, Olivia Rodrigo dominated with six wins.

While K-Pop band BTS won't be attending the Billboard Music Awards, the group has managed to make their fans delighted thanks to their three major wins at the ceremony including, Top Duo/Group, Top Selling Song and also Top Song Sales Artist. Also among the top winners for the evening is Kanye West who bagged, Ye was honored with Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song and gospel song honours. 

The Top Female Artist is one category that fans had their eyes on since the beginning given that Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift have been pitted against each other in this tough category. 

Check out the winners list of Billboard Music Awards 2022 below:

Top Artist

Doja Cat
Drake WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo WINNER
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid Laroi

Top Male Artist

Drake WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS WINNER
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo WINNER
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo WINNER
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele
BTS WINNER
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo WINNER
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo WINNER
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist 

BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) WINNER

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat WINNER
Summer Walker
SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) WINNER
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake WINNER
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake WINNER
Juice WRLD
Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) WINNER

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift WINNER
Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) WINNER
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) WINNER

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny WINNER
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny WINNER
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis WINNER
Karol G
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado WINNER
Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye WINNER

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye WINNER

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, “30”
Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”
Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”
Olivia Rodrigo, “SOUR” WINNER

Top Soundtrack

“Arcane League of Legends”
“Encanto” WINNER
“In the Heights”
“Sing 2”
“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Givēon, “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “An Evening With Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker, “Still Over It”
The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Top Rap Album

Drake, “Certified Lover Boy” WINNER
Moneybagg Yo, “A Gangsta’s Pain”
Rod Wave, “SoulFly”
The Kid Laroi, “F*ck Love”
Ye, “Donda”

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, “Life Rolls On”
Lee Brice, “Hey World”
Taylor Swift, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”
Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” WINNER
Walker Hayes, “Country Stuff: The Album”

Top Rock Album

AJR, “OK Orchestra”
Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”
Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – Act 1”
John Mayer, “Sob Rock”
Twenty One Pilots, “Scaled and Icy” WINNER

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, “Corta Venas”
J Balvin, “Jose”
Kali Uchis, :Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞”
Karol G, “KG0516” WINNER
Rauw Alejandro, “Vice Versa”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, “Minecraft – Volume Alpha”
FKA Twigs, “Caprisongs”
Illenium, “Fallen Embers”
Porter Robinson, “Nurture”
Rüfüs Du Sol, “Surrender”

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, “My Savior”
CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, “Old Church Basement”
Phil Wickham, “Hymn of Heaven”
Ye, “Donda” WINNER

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, “Old Church Basement”
Maverick City Music, “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, “Move Your Heart”
Ye, “Donda” WINNER

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” WINNER
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” WINNER
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

BTS, “Butter” WINNER
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating” WINNER
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” WINNER
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” WINNER
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

