Billboard Music Awards 2022: Kylie & Travis make FIRST red carpet appearance together since welcoming son

Billboard Music Awards 2022 were held in Las Vegas' MGM Arena on May 15 and making their stunning appearance on the red carpet were Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The couple put their best fashion foot forward as they made their first red carpet appearance together since welcoming their son. Kylie was seen sporting a blue-grey long-sleeve gown.

For their first appearance together since welcoming their second baby, Kylie and Travis kept it stylish as they walked the red carpet looking their absolute best and also posed for some sweet snaps together. The couple's daughter Stormi Webster was also in attendance at the event. For the red carpet look, Scott wore a dark green suit jacket, a white shirt, and matching suit pants.

Check out Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's photos here:

The Billboard Music Awards 2022 mark a special moment for Travis as the rapper is set to perform at a major awards event for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that took place at his Houston concert. Kylie seemed to attend the event to support Travis for this big moment.

Previously, Travis Scott pulled out of several music festivals including Coachella following the Astroworld incident that left 10 attendees dead amid a crowd surge at his concert. The incident took place in November 2021.

On the personal front, Travis and Kylie welcomed their second baby earlier this year and while initially it was believed that their baby boy was named Wolf, it was later confirmed by Kylie that the couple are changing his name but the new one is yet to be officially announced.

