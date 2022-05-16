Billboard Music Awards 2022: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly bring their 'twin flames' romance to the red carpet

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "twin flames" in every sense at the Billboard Music Awards 2022, the couple also turned up in matching coloured outfits as they sported an all-black attire for the event. The couple who got engaged earlier this year looked every bit of stylish as they walked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards.

At the red carpet event, Megan Fox debuted bangs while wearing a David Koma gown that featured a thigh-high slit and gloves and also rhinestone flowers at the shoulders. As for Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper sported a Dolce & Gabbana suit with a cropped blazer and a long-sleeved top that was fully embroidered with Swarovski crystals. The couple looked stunning as they matched in their sparkly and spiked looks in black.

Check out Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's photos here:

On the red carpet, Megan and MGK (originally Colson Baker) ditched their usual PDA and instead went old school as they held hands and gazed at each other with love-filled stares. The couple who got engaged earlier this year also spoke about their wedding plans during a red carpet interaction.

Before Billboard Music Awards 2022, the couple was recently clicked making another red carpet appearance at Kelly's film, Good Mourning's premiere where the couple twinned in outfits that consisted of shades of pink. The couple who began dating in 2020 has been going strong and may be tying the knot soon. Fox and Kelly met each other for the first time while working together on Midnight Switchgrass.

