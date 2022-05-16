Billboard Music Awards 2022: Travis Scott debuts new song in first major performance since Astroworld tragedy

Billboard Music Awards 2022 marked Travis Scott's first major performance since the Astroworld tragedy that took place during his Houston concert last year. The rapper who delivered his first stage performance after months in Miami last week also made his awards show performance come back with the Billboard Awards and even performed an unreleased track.

The award show was also the rapper’s first televised performance since a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival concert left 10 attendees dead and several injured. For his Billboard performance, the rapper was seen belting out his hits in a room done up to look like a wintery bunker. Scott was seen sporting a fuzzy satchel over his furry pants in the performance. He performed Mafia at the ceremony along with backup dancers, who were also dressed in furs.

Travis is currently gearing up for the release of his new album Utopia in 2022 and during his Billboard Music Awards performance, he also debuted a new track from the same. Scott who was accompanied by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster for the event was also cheered on by the mother-daughter who were seated in the audience during his performance.

Amid his new album and performance at the BBMAs, Travis is also facing lawsuits from the Astroworld attendees. Recently, a woman who attended the concert sued the rapper for her pregnancy loss during the crowd surge incident. Previously, Travis spoke about the incident with Charlamagne Tha God and said, "I went through something, fans went through something, people’s parents went through something. It really hurts, it hurts a community, it hurts a city."

