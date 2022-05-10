Billboard Music Awards 2022: Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic & more join list of performers

Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G, and the duo Elle King and Miranda Lambert have been added to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance lineup. The BBMAs will be televised live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on NBC on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, which is May 16, 5:30 AM IST.

The concert, hosted by Sean Diddy Combs, will celebrate the year's best Billboard chart artists in 62 categories. However, this will be Scott's first awards ceremony performance since a crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival in November killed ten people. Scott's remix of Goosebumps has been nominated for best dance/electronic song. Scott became the first artist in Billboard Hot 100 history to have three singles debut at No. 1 in less than a year in 2019-20, with Highest in the Room, The Scotts (billed as by The Scotts, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi), and Franchise.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sheeran is a nine-time finalist at this year's BBMAs, making him one of eight musicians to get nine or more nominations. Sheeran is a finalist for the award for the best male musician, which he won four years ago. In November, his album = (Equals) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his fourth straight album to do so, as per Billboard.

However, the artists join a lineup that includes previously announced performers Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Silk Sonic.

